NAVSUP personnel at Naval Air Station Jacksonville perform routine inspections and maintenance to ensure readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6545125
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-ZK564-005
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS
