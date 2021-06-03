Sky soldiers coming in

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in an airborne operation as part of Rock Topside II at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on March 6, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (US Army Photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

