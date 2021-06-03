Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Incoming [Image 3 of 6]

    Incoming

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade gets ready to land during an airborne operation, part of Rock Topside II at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on March 6, 2021.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.(US Army Photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6544999
    VIRIN: 210306-A-ZE118-287
    Resolution: 3177x4766
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incoming [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldier incoming
    Sky Soldier gets ready to land
    Incoming
    Look out below...
    Back on solid ground
    Sky soldiers coming in

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    173IBCT-A
    USarmyeuraf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT