A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade gets ready to land during an airborne operation, part of Rock Topside II at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on March 6, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 13:55 Photo ID: 6544996 VIRIN: 210306-A-ZE118-167 Resolution: 3683x2455 Size: 668.82 KB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldier incoming [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.