    Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games [Image 8 of 11]

    Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games

    BLACK RAPIDS TRAINING SITE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    Pfc. Ryan Olivo of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment makes his way through the slalom course to complete the last day of competition in the U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games at the Black Rapids Training Site March 5, 2021. As America’s Arctic Warriors and the U.S. Army’s experts in surviving, operating, fighting, and winning in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments, all the skills tested during the games are critical for USARAK Soldier proficiency. These games validate the Soldiers’ expertise and set a benchmark of excellence for all Arctic Warriors. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 12:36
    Photo ID: 6544938
    VIRIN: 210305-A-SO352-009
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: BLACK RAPIDS TRAINING SITE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games [Image 11 of 11], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    alaska
    arctic
    U.S. Army Alaska
    Arctic Warrior
    Black Rapids Training Site
    AWG21

