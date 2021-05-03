Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games

A competitor from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment straps on his skis for the last day of competition in the U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games at the Black Rapids Training Site March 5, 2021. As America’s Arctic Warriors and the U.S. Army’s experts in surviving, operating, fighting, and winning in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments, all of the skills tested during the games are critical for USARAK Soldier proficiency. These games validate the Soldiers’ expertise and set a benchmark of excellence for all Arctic Warriors. (Army photo/John Pennell)

