Mitscher Conducts Operations With Luigi Rizzo

210305-N-QD512-2649 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) The Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Luigi Rizzo (F 595), front, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sail in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 5, 2021. Mitscher is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

