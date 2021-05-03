Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mitscher Conducts Operations With Luigi Rizzo [Image 4 of 5]

    Mitscher Conducts Operations With Luigi Rizzo

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210305-N-QD512-2649 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) The Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Luigi Rizzo (F 595), front, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sail in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 5, 2021. Mitscher is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mitscher Conducts Operations With Luigi Rizzo [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

