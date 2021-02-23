Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines conduct a live-fire company attack in Kuwait [Image 1 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines conduct a live-fire company attack in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210223-M-UY835-1032 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Feb. 23, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Machado, left, and Lance Cpl. Losia V.A. Wilson, both riflemen assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provide security after completing a simulated assault for a company-sized live-fire attack exercise during a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 23. TACR integrates U.S. Navy and Marine Corps assets to practice and rehearse a range of critical combat-related capabilities available to U.S. Central Command, both afloat and ashore, to promote stability and security in the region. The 15th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    This work, 15th MEU Marines conduct a live-fire company attack in Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

