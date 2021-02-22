15th MEU LAR Detachment Marines conduct company attack in Kuwait

210222-M-UY835-1049 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Feb. 22, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion, a combat photographer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), documents a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 22. TACR integrates U.S. Navy and Marine Corps assets to practice and rehearse a range of critical combat-related capabilities available to U.S. Central Command, both afloat and ashore, to promote stability and security in the region. The 15th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021