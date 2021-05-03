Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Welcomes new Commanding General to the Eagles Nest [Image 39 of 42]

    101st Welcomes new Commanding General to the Eagles Nest

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen. JP McGee, incoming commander for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Maj. Gen Brian Winski honor the nation’s colors with a salute during the division change of command ceremony, March 5, 2021, at Fort Campbell, Ky. McGee is the 48th commanding general of the historic division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6544657
    VIRIN: 210305-A-WT494-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Welcomes new Commanding General to the Eagles Nest [Image 42 of 42], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

