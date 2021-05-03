Soldiers from the Alaska Army National Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group load up on a bus to go to lodging after returning home to Alaska late Thurs., March 4, 2021 from a nine-month long deployment in Poland. The unit was deployed to support the U.S. Department of Defense’s Operation Atlantic Resolve, in which the Alaskan Soldiers helped with the coordination or management of base security, dining facilities, living quarters, showers, laundry, latrines, gyms, and recreation spaces at 11 forward operating sites through host nation and contracted services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:07 Photo ID: 6544612 VIRIN: 210305-Z-PL215-1039 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.36 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment [Image 26 of 26], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.