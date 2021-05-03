Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, and Col. Matthew Schell, commander of the 297th Regional Support Group, thank the members of the 297th RSG for their hard work after they returned from their nine-month long deployment in Poland, March 4, 2021, where they supported Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a Department of Defense mission dedicated to demonstrating the continued commitment to peace, security and stability in Europe by the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

Date Taken: 03.05.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US