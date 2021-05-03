Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment

    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, and Col. Matthew Schell, commander of the 297th Regional Support Group, thank the members of the 297th RSG for their hard work after they returned from their nine-month long deployment in Poland, March 4, 2021, where they supported Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a Department of Defense mission dedicated to demonstrating the continued commitment to peace, security and stability in Europe by the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:07
    Photo ID: 6544610
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-PL215-1032
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment, by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKNG
    AKARNG
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

