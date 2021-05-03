Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment

Col. Matthew Schell, commander of the 297th Regional Support Group, speaks with Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Winfield Hinkley, the senior enlisted leader for the Alaska National Guard, after the 297th RSG returned to Alaska from their nine-month long deployment in Poland, March 4, 2021, where they supported Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a Department of Defense mission dedicated to demonstrating the continued commitment to peace, security and stability in Europe by the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US