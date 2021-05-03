Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment [Image 11 of 26]

    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Soldiers from the Alaska Army National Guard’s 297th Regional Support Group return home to Alaska late Thurs., March 4, 2021 from a nine-month long deployment in Poland. The unit was deployed to support the U.S. Department of Defense’s Operation Atlantic Resolve, in which the Alaskan Soldiers helped with the coordination or management of base security, dining facilities, living quarters, showers, laundry, latrines, gyms, and recreation spaces at 11 forward operating sites through host nation and contracted services. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:05
    Photo ID: 6544597
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-PL215-1010
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment [Image 26 of 26], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment
    Alaska Army Guardsmen return from Poland deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKNG
    AKARNG
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT