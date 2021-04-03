USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman J-Ree Reeves signals to a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) SH-60 Seahawk assigned to the JS Ise (DDH 182) on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 03.04.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA