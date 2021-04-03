Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters [Image 2 of 5]

    USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Kai signals to a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) SH-60 Seahawk assigned to the JS Ise (DDH 182) on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 19:16
    Photo ID: 6544577
    VIRIN: 210304-N-HI376-1163
    Resolution: 4957x3541
    Size: 958.54 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters
    USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters
    USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters
    USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters
    USS John S. McCain BAWT JMSDF Flight Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    JMSDF
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    BAWT
    Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT