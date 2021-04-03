Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho opens first National Guard Digital Air Ground Integrated Range training site [Image 3 of 4]

    Idaho opens first National Guard Digital Air Ground Integrated Range training site

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard opened the new Digital Air Ground Integrated Range at the Orchard Combat Training Center, March 4, 2020. The range is the first DAGIR located on a National Guard training site and is just the second across the U.S. Army. The range allows air and ground units to train together while receiving accurate and real-time feedback on their performance. Manned and unmanned aviation crews and armor, Stryker and infantry crews, sections and platoons can conduct combined arms life-fire exercises together on the range using 200 targets that provide more than 400 possible training scenarios. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Army
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Idaho Military Division
    Digital Air Ground Integrated Range

