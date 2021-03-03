ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 03, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class John Fazio, left, instructs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Zachary Sorenson during a forklift operator class on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 03, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 13:31 Photo ID: 6543896 VIRIN: 210303-N-GW139-4010 Resolution: 4420x3157 Size: 399.83 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210303-N-GW139-4010 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.