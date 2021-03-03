Let's give Airman 1st Class Katiyah Brown from the 81st Communications Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Brown, a client systems technician, was a key member of the 81st Training Wing resiliency day. Her efforts directly aided in the construction of the "Stronger Together" display promoting base unity. She also led the way for her squadron’s "Paint a Spot" project, recreating the 81st CS logo for unit pride. Additionally, Brown was instrumental in the transition of 672 multi-function devices between new domain controllers to combat the loss of services for 11,500 network users. Furthermore, she swiftly executed the IT requirements for the five-day senior leader conference, ensuring the cyber café suite was fully operational for visiting Air Education and Training Command leadership. Lastly, Brown was responsible for provisioning over 25 iPhones to the new mandated Purebred platform for key base leaders to include the wing commander. Her superb customer service skills resulted in her being coined by Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:04 Photo ID: 6543732 VIRIN: 210303-F-BD983-0002 Resolution: 3502x2611 Size: 1.23 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.