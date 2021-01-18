Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Guardsmen train at FedExField for presidential inauguration

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Spc. Jonathan Smith, 160th Engineer Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, conducts civil disturbance training in the FedExField parking lot in Landover, Md., Jan 18, 2021. About 50 N.H. Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to the National Capital Region to provide security for the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

