NH Guardsmen train at FedExField for presidential inauguration

Spc. Jonathan Smith, 160th Engineer Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, conducts civil disturbance training in the FedExField parking lot in Landover, Md., Jan 18, 2021. About 50 N.H. Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to the National Capital Region to provide security for the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

