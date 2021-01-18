NH Guardsmen train at FedExField for presidential inauguration

Airmen of the 157th Security Forces Squadron, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, conduct civil disturbance training in the FedExField parking lot in Landover, Md., Jan 18, 2021. About 50 N.H. Soldiers and Airmen deployed to the National Capital Region to provide security for the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

