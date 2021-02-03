210302-N-N3764-0009

CARIBBEAN SEA (Mar. 2, 2021) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) executes a passing exercise (PASSEX) with Dominican Republic patrol boats Orion (GC 109) and Altair (GC 112) while operating in the Caribbean Sea, Mar. 2, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021