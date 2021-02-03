Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.02.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (Mar. 2, 2021) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) transits the Caribbean Sea, Mar. 2, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 10:38
    Photo ID: 6543555
    VIRIN: 210302-N-N3764-0001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    LCS
    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Wichita

