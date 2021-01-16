Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NH Guardsmen mobilize to National Capital Region for presidential inauguration

    NH Guardsmen mobilize to National Capital Region for presidential inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Joeseph Melanson, 157th Security Forces Squadron, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, and fellow Airmen unload food and equipment in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2021. A team of about 50 N.H. Guardsmen mobilized to the nation's capital to provide security for the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6543554
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-HA185-0049
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 301.7 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guardsmen mobilize to National Capital Region for presidential inauguration, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT