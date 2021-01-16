NH Guardsmen mobilize to National Capital Region for presidential inauguration

Tech. Sgt. Joeseph Melanson, 157th Security Forces Squadron, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, and fellow Airmen unload food and equipment in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2021. A team of about 50 N.H. Guardsmen mobilized to the nation's capital to provide security for the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 Location: DC, US