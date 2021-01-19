NH Guardsmen mobilize to National Capital Region for presidential inauguration

New Hampshire Guardsmen conduct a security response rehearsal in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2021. The team of about 50 N.H. Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to the National Capital Region to join at least 25,000 National Guard men and women who were authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

