Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAFM C-12 Flight OPS

    NAFM C-12 Flight OPS

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210305-N-EJ241-4056

    MISAWA, Japan (March 5, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Grant Daniels, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs the crew of a C-12 Huron during a transportation mission. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6543256
    VIRIN: 210305-N-EJ241-4056
    Resolution: 4119x2742
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAFM C-12 Flight OPS, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aircraft

    TAGS

    Huron
    C-12
    NAF Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT