Canyon Lake native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Canyon Lake, Texas native and Canyon Lake High School graduate Mason Blackburn is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot will be given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC3 Quinton Lee)
