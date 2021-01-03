Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canyon Lake native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine

    JAPAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Canyon Lake, Texas native and Canyon Lake High School graduate Mason Blackburn is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot will be given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC3 Quinton Lee)

    This work, Canyon Lake native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine, by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Texas
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Canyon Lake

