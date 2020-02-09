USS Mustin Conducts Routine Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Austin Barnett, from Newport, N.C., stands watch in the combat information center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

