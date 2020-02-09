PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Austin Barnett, from Newport, N.C., stands watch in the combat information center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6543239
|VIRIN:
|200902-N-AJ005-1038
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|17.36 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
