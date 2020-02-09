Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Routine Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Austin Barnett, from Newport, N.C., stands watch in the combat information center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
