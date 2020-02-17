191024-N-WI365-1001 YAMANASHI, Japan - A landscape shot of the Chureito Pagoda, a five-storied pagoda on the mountainside overlooking Fujiyoshida City and Mount Fuji. The pagoda is part of the Arakura Sengen Shrine and was built as a peace memorial in 1963, nearly 400 steps up the mountain from the shrine’s main buildings. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 00:50 Photo ID: 6543238 VIRIN: 200217-N-WI365-1001 Resolution: 6240x3510 Size: 15.95 MB Location: YAMANASHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chureito Pagoda [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.