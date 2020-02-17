Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chureito Pagoda [Image 13 of 14]

    Chureito Pagoda

    YAMANASHI, JAPAN

    02.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    191024-N-WI365-1001 YAMANASHI, Japan - A landscape shot of the Chureito Pagoda, a five-storied pagoda on the mountainside overlooking Fujiyoshida City and Mount Fuji. The pagoda is part of the Arakura Sengen Shrine and was built as a peace memorial in 1963, nearly 400 steps up the mountain from the shrine’s main buildings. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 00:50
    Photo ID: 6543238
    VIRIN: 200217-N-WI365-1001
    Resolution: 6240x3510
    Size: 15.95 MB
    Location: YAMANASHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chureito Pagoda [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

