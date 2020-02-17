191024-N-WI365-1001 YAMANASHI, Japan - A landscape shot of the Chureito Pagoda, a five-storied pagoda on the mountainside overlooking Fujiyoshida City and Mount Fuji. The pagoda is part of the Arakura Sengen Shrine and was built as a peace memorial in 1963, nearly 400 steps up the mountain from the shrine’s main buildings. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|02.17.2020
|03.05.2021 00:50
|6543238
|200217-N-WI365-1001
|6240x3510
|15.95 MB
|YAMANASHI, JP
This work, Chureito Pagoda [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
