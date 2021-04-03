The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, and his spouse Hollyanne Milley, tour the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for US personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6543181
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-YU668-0273
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.4 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tours DPAA facility [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT