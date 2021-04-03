Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tours DPAA facility [Image 4 of 5]

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tours DPAA facility

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, talks with personnel from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, during a visit at the DPAA facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for US personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tours DPAA facility [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    MIA
    "CJCS
    USN
    USAF
    USA
    DPAA

