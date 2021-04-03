Coins and a lei are displayed on memorial after a lei ceremony at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for US personnel to their families and our nation .(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 23:15 Photo ID: 6543165 VIRIN: 210304-F-YU668-0101 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.48 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tours DPAA facility [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.