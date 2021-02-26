Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine School Instructors Earn NMTI Qualification [Image 10 of 10]

    Naval Submarine School Instructors Earn NMTI Qualification

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Captain Steven Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, awards Sonar Technician, Submarine 2nd Class (SS) Jordan P. Smith with a certificate of completion at a ceremony recognizing Naval Submarine School instructors who have earned their Naval Military Training Instructor qualification at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT, on February 26, 2020.

    NMTIs are experienced professionals in their field who are entrusted with enforcing standards as well as providing results-driven leadership, mentorship, and professional development to new-accession Sailors prior to fulfilling their first tour in the Fleet. ( U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6543160
    VIRIN: 210226-N-QX658-0064
    Resolution: 5157x3438
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Naval Submarine Base New London

    Schoolhouse
    Instructor
    Navy
    Submarine
    NMTI

