Captain Steven Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, awards Torpedoman’s Mate 2nd Class (SS) Timothy Draddy with a certificate of completion at a ceremony recognizing Naval Submarine School instructors who have earned their Naval Military Training Instructor qualification at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT, on February 26, 2020.



NMTIs are experienced professionals in their field who are entrusted with enforcing standards as well as providing results-driven leadership, mentorship, and professional development to new-accession Sailors prior to fulfilling their first tour in the Fleet. ( U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 22:27 Photo ID: 6543158 VIRIN: 210226-N-QX658-0063 Resolution: 4967x3311 Size: 12.83 MB Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Submarine School Instructors Earn NMTI Qualification [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.