    Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games [Image 10 of 10]

    Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games

    BLACK RAPIDS TRAINING SITE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment ski a downhill portion of the 8K biathlon competition at the Black Rapids Training Site during the United States Army Alaska Winter Games March 4, 2021. As America’s Arctic Warriors and the U.S. Army’s experts in surviving, operating, fighting and winning in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments, all of the skills tested during the games are critical for USARAK Soldier proficiency. These games validate the Soldiers’ expertise and set a benchmark of excellence for all Arctic Warriors. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 21:55
    Photo ID: 6543134
    VIRIN: 210304-A-SO352-013
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: BLACK RAPIDS TRAINING SITE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games [Image 10 of 10], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    alaska
    arctic
    U.S. Army Alaska
    Arctic Warrior
    Black Rapids Training Site
    AWG21

