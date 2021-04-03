Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment skijour behind a Small Unit Support Vehicle as part of the United States Army Alaska Winter Games March 4, 2021 at the Black Rapids Training Site. As America’s Arctic Warriors and the U.S. Army’s experts in surviving, operating, fighting and winning in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments, all of the skills tested during the games are critical for USARAK Soldier proficiency. These games validate the Soldiers’ expertise and set a benchmark of excellence for all Arctic Warriors. (Army photo/John Pennell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 21:54 Photo ID: 6543128 VIRIN: 210304-A-SO352-005 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 7.32 MB Location: BLACK RAPIDS TRAINING SITE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Warriors compete in U.S. Army Alaska Winter Games [Image 10 of 10], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.