Airmen from the 384th and 93rd Air Refueling Squadrons pose for a photo upon completion of the Black History Month diversity and inclusion flight at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 18, 2021. The flight was important as it showcased diversity in the Air Force and embodied the importance of minority representation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 20:33 Photo ID: 6543042 VIRIN: 210218-F-SU234-1176 Resolution: 7925x5123 Size: 3.38 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.