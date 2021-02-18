A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during the Black History Month diversity and inclusion flight over New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2021. Looking forward to the future make-up of the Air Force’s aviation community, the goal is to encourage and inspire young people by insuring they see themselves represented in the career fields they aspire to be in.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6543041
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-SU234-1211
|Resolution:
|4360x2806
|Size:
|579.99 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
