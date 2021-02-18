Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month [Image 4 of 5]

    Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during the Black History Month diversity and inclusion flight over New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2021. Looking forward to the future make-up of the Air Force’s aviation community, the goal is to encourage and inspire young people by insuring they see themselves represented in the career fields they aspire to be in.

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Black History Month
    Boom Operator
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    92 ARW

