Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tasia Rias, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-16C Fighting Falcon from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico during Black History Month diversity and inclusion flight over New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2021. In addition to minority representation and diversity inclusion, the flight provided a chance for young boom operator Airmen to get qualification training and improve mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez)

