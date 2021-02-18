Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month [Image 3 of 5]

    Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tasia Rias, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-16C Fighting Falcon from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico during Black History Month diversity and inclusion flight over New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2021. In addition to minority representation and diversity inclusion, the flight provided a chance for young boom operator Airmen to get qualification training and improve mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez)

