    Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month

    Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Brayden Hill, 384th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, wears a pen tab patch honoring Tuskegee Airmen during the Black History Month diversity and inclusion flight over New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2021. The Tuskegee Airmen, nicknamed Red Tails, of the 99th Pursuit Squadron comprised the first black flying unit in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 20:33
    VIRIN: 210218-F-SU234-1086
    This work, Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Black History Month
    Boom Operator
    92 ARW

