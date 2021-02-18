Fairchild performs diversity and inclusion flight honoring Black History Month

U.S. Air Force Airman Legea Howard, 384th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs preflight check for the Black History Month diversity and inclusion flight at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 18, 2021. In addition to minority representation and diversity inclusion, the flight provided a chance for young boom operator Airmen to get qualification training and improve mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez)

