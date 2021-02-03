Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington Sailor stands watch

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210302-N-PC065-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Seaman Apprentice Faiza Lebbie, from Nsawam Adoagyire-zongo, Ghana, looks through ship binoculars aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 2, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 19:08
    Photo ID: 6542977
    VIRIN: 210302-N-PC065-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 541.49 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington Sailor stands watch, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USNavy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24
    America's Navy

