Arlington Sailor stands watch

210302-N-PC065-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Seaman Apprentice Faiza Lebbie, from Nsawam Adoagyire-zongo, Ghana, looks through ship binoculars aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 2, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|03.02.2021
|03.04.2021 19:08
|6542977
|210302-N-PC065-1004
|6720x4480
|541.49 KB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|0
