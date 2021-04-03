The USS Key West Submarine Chef

SANTA RITA, Guam (Mar. 5, 2021) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarine) Samuel Lewis, from Beaufort, North Carolina, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), poses for a portrait in the galley onboard Key West. Key West is one of multiple submarine commands assigned to CSS-15 out of Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6542908
|VIRIN:
|210304-N-VR594-2007
|Resolution:
|7098x5070
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Hometown:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
