SANTA RITA, Guam (Mar. 5, 2021) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarine) Samuel Lewis, from Beaufort, North Carolina, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), poses for a portrait in the galley onboard Key West. Key West is one of multiple submarine commands assigned to CSS-15 out of Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6542908 VIRIN: 210304-N-VR594-2007 Resolution: 7098x5070 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Hometown: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Key West Submarine Chef, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.