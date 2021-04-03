Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USS Key West Submarine Chef

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Mar. 5, 2021) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarine) Samuel Lewis, from Beaufort, North Carolina, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), poses for a portrait in the galley onboard Key West. Key West is one of multiple submarine commands assigned to CSS-15 out of Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Key West Submarine Chef, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cook
    Chef
    Portrait

