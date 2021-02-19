Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTC Scott Nos Retirement [Image 1 of 2]

    LTC Scott Nos Retirement

    02.19.2021

    Lt. Col. Scott P. Nos, plans and operations officer (S3) at 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Space and Missile Defense Command, receives retirement award after 36 years of service in both the Navy and Army, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad)

    This work, LTC Scott Nos Retirement [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Profiles in Space: Lt. Col. Scott P. Nos hangs it up after nearly four decades

