210302-N-PC065-2069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) release the port anchor while underway, March 2, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6542583
|VIRIN:
|210302-N-PC065-2069
|Resolution:
|6665x4443
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchor demonstration, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
