Anchor demonstration

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210302-N-PC065-2069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) release the port anchor while underway, March 2, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

