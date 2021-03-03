Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Museum Visit [Image 6 of 7]

    Hotel Company Museum Visit

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, observe a display during their visit to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Command Museum, March 3, 2021. Marines visited the museum to learn about their history and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 12:58
    Photo ID: 6542556
    VIRIN: 210303-M-VX661-422
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Museum Visit [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

