RTC Staff Spotlight OS2 Jackson

Meet OS2 Shaquinzela Jackson! Petty Officer Jackson is an #OperationsSpecialist currently working as an instructor at the Navy’s only #bootcamp



When asked what her proudest accomplishment is during her Navy career, Jackson says she can’t point to any single event or award, but rather the personal, emotional and spiritual journey of growth she has experienced.



“I joined the Navy a little later; when I was 26 and my daughter was seven. I wanted to wait until she was a little older so she could tell me what was going on with her life and if she was having any problems when I wasn’t there. I went to the fleet and my first deployment was maybe two months after I got to the ship. I’m not going to lie, I was a little lost. Plus, just having to navigate that situation as a single mom and not being able to talk to her every day. I had to get her to learn the ropes alongside me. To get through that time…it was big for me. A little bit later, I met my husband. Now I look at my life a couple years after and I’m a married woman. I have two kids and a family. My Navy life is good. I stop sometimes and say ‘oh snap,’ I’m doing it! I’m doing it! Thinking of where I came from, I never would have thought I could say that. My life was tough growing up and now I want my children to pick up where I left off, not where I started.”



Jackson credits her success to support from her daughter’s grandparents and having key mentors like her LPO on USS Carl Vinson, OS1 Gonzales. Jackson says OS1 was the first example of a strong woman leader she met in the Navy and showed her an example of what she could aspire to be.



Now working as an instructor at RTC, Jackson aspires to be the example for the next generation of Sailors. She says her goal is to bring empathy and energy into the classroom.



“As an instructor, I come in the class and talk to people as people. A lot of times, recruits are getting yelled out constantly, but I try to bring the positive energy to help them get through class and actually learn something.”



With boot camp as an experience within the last four years, Petty Officer Jackson instructs from a place of recent experience.



“I just think back and remember how I felt. I didn’t like being screamed at, and it doesn’t take that for everybody to get motivated. I always encourage recruits to maintain their military bearing, but to also remember that they are people first. I think when you connect on that level, they participate more and get more out of the lesson. People come from so many different backgrounds, many times I just have to read the room and adjust based on the feedback I’m getting from the class.”



Jackson believes that everyone can accomplish their goals with the right mind set and support system.



“Keep pushing and praying if that’s your thing. Some of the strongest people get the toughest battles. When you feel like breaking, that might just be your breakthrough coming. It was for me.”



#Hooyah OS2 Jackson!

