USS Mahan Charting

210302-N-FD648-1008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) – Ensign Thomas Ott, from St. Louis, left, and Ensign Anne Rafferty, from Olympia, Washington, correct a course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) March 2, 2021. Mahan is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

