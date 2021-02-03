USS Mahan Charting

210302-N-FD648-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Samantha Pruitt, from Dothan, Alabama, fills a tank with water aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), March 2, 2021. Mahan is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

