    USS Mahan Charting [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Mahan Charting

    ARCTIC OCEAN

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210302-N-FD648-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Samantha Pruitt, from Dothan, Alabama, fills a tank with water aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), March 2, 2021. Mahan is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 09:38
    Photo ID: 6542176
    VIRIN: 210302-N-FD648-1001
    Resolution: 5568x2784
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: ARCTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mahan Charting [Image 3 of 3], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Officers
    Navy
    USS Mahan
    Pilot House

